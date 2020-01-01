|
Citation
D'Antonio E, Tieri G, Patané F, Morone G, Iosa M. Hum. Mov. Sci. 2020; 70: e102569.
Affiliation
Clinical Laboratory of Experimental Neurorehabilitation, IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome, Italy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31950897
Abstract
Over the last decades, virtual reality (VR) emerged as a potential tool for developing new rehabilitation treatments in neurological patients. However, despite the increasing number of studies, a clear comprehension about the impact of immersive VR-treatment on balance and posture is still scarce. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the effects of VR cues on balance performances of subjects affected by stroke, age-matched healthy subjects, and young healthy subjects. Fifteen patients with sub-acute stroke, fifteen healthy elderly subjects and fifteen healthy young adults took part in this study. All groups were immersed in a CAVE system on a stabilometric platform. The experiment consisted in fourteen trials: (i) ten VR trials, which differed in term of speed and movement direction; (ii) two-stabilometric static sessions, with opened and closed eyes (one at the start and one at the end of the experimental session).
Language: en
Keywords
Adaptation; Balance; Optic flow; Stroke; Virtual reality