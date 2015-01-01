SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schilling S, Mansour A, Sullivan L, Ding K, Pommering T, Yang J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e351.

Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH 43210, USA.

10.3390/ijerph17010351

31947942

Although symptom burden and symptom profile severity are independent predictors of post-concussion symptom duration, few studies have examined their effects on prolonged recovery simultaneously. This study examined differences in symptom burden and symptom profile scores between concussed children with prolonged recovery and those with typical recovery. We conducted a retrospective case-control study of concussed children aged 10-18 years. Prolonged recovery was defined as symptom duration beyond 28 days post-injury. Symptom burden was measured as total symptom score (TSS) at injury. Symptom profiles included: (1) vestibular, (2) ocular, (3) cognitive/fatigue, (4) migraine, and (5) anxiety. A total of 4380 unique concussions sustained by 3777 patients were included; 80.3% white, 60.0% male, and 44.0% aged 13-15 years. The prolonged recovery group had a significantly higher TSS and greater number of symptoms than the typical recovery group (p < 0.001 and p < 0.001, respectively). The prolonged recovery group had significantly higher scores on all five symptom profiles, including vestibular (p < 0.001), ocular (p < 0.001), cognitive/fatigue (p < 0.001), migraine (p < 0.001) and anxiety (p < 0.001), than the typical recovery group, even after adjusting for number of symptoms and other covariates. Further studies using prospective cohort designs are needed to better understand the influence of symptom burden and profiles on pediatric concussion recovery.


concussion; pediatric; recovery; retrospective case-control study; symptom burden; symptom profile

