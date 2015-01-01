|
Baek M, Jeong D, Choi D, Lee S. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(1): e288.
Affiliation
Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering, Hanyang University, Seoul 04763, Korea.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
31947961
Abstract
Driver inattention is one of the leading causes of traffic crashes worldwide. Providing the driver with an early warning prior to a potential collision can significantly reduce the fatalities and level of injuries associated with vehicle collisions. In order to monitor the vehicle surroundings and predict collisions, on-board sensors such as radar, lidar, and cameras are often used. However, the driving environment perception based on these sensors can be adversely affected by a number of factors such as weather and solar irradiance. In addition, potential dangers cannot be detected if the target is located outside the limited field-of-view of the sensors, or if the line of sight to the target is occluded. In this paper, we propose an approach for designing a vehicle collision warning system based on fusion of multisensors and wireless vehicular communications. A high-level fusion of radar, lidar, camera, and wireless vehicular communication data was performed to predict the trajectories of remote targets and generate an appropriate warning to the driver prior to a possible collision. We implemented and evaluated the proposed vehicle collision system in virtual driving environments, which consisted of a vehicle-vehicle collision scenario and a vehicle-pedestrian collision scenario.
Keywords
advanced driver assistance system; collision warning; connected vehicles; risk assessment; trajectory prediction; vehicular communications; vulnerable road users