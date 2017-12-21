|
Citation
Wong RMY, Ho WT, Tang N, Tso CY, Ng WKR, Chow SK, Cheung WH. Trials 2020; 21(1): e95.
Affiliation
Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Prince of Wales Hospital, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sha Tin, Hong Kong SAR, China. louis@ort.cuhk.edu.hk.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31948477
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fractures of the distal radius are one of the most common osteoporotic fractures in elderly men and women. These fractures are a particular health concern amongst the elderly, who are at risk of fragility fractures, and are associated with long-term functional impairment, pain and a variety of complications. This is a sentinel event, as these fractures are associated with a two to four times increased risk of subsequent hip fractures in elderly patients. This is an important concept, as it is well established that these patients have an increased risk of falling. Fall prevention is therefore crucial to decrease further morbidity and mortality. The purpose of this study is to investigate the effect of low-magnitude high-frequency vibration (LMHFV) on postural stability and prevention of falls in elderly patients post distal radius fracture.
Language: en
Keywords
Distal radius fracture; Fall prevention; Postural stability; Randomized controlled trial; Vibration