|
Citation
|
Wang Z, Huang J, Wang H, Kang J, Cao W. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e560.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Management Science, Business School, Hohai University, Nanjing 211100, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31952331
|
Abstract
|
Timely and secure evacuation of residents during flood disasters or other emergency events is an important issue in urban community flood risk management, especially in vulnerable communities. An agent-based modeling framework was proposed in order to indicate how the community properties (e.g., community density and percentage of vulnerable residents), residents' psychological attributes (e.g., flood risk tolerance threshold) and mutual aid mechanism affect the flood evacuation process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
agent-based model; flood evacuation; mutual aid mechanism; simulation; vulnerable community