Abstract

Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for adolescents and young adults (AYA) aged 12-24 years in the U.S. The Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine (SAHM) believes that a comprehensive approach addressing firearm access for AYA can decrease the morbidity and mortality that AYA experience due to firearms. SAHM's position paper builds on the 2005 position statement, the scientific literature, and expert opinion. SAHM believes that the safest home for AYA is one without firearms. If firearms are present, they must be stored unloaded, locked up, with ammunition locked and stored separately. SAHM supports legislative efforts at the local, state, and national levels that focus on sensible laws proven to decrease 1: mortality from firearms; 2: the availability of illegal firearms; and 3: the availability of firearms to individuals who should not possess firearms, such as children and those with suicidal ideation. Clinicians across disciplines working with AYA can affect change by screening AYA and their parents for the presence of firearms in their home and environment; administering safe storage counseling to all, including those without firearms in their homes; and facilitating distribution of safe storage devices-lock boxes or cable locks, including when possible through the clinic setting. Clinicians should pay particular attention to higher risk situations, such as youth with suicidal ideation, to convey the risk that firearms pose. Finally, as part of a comprehensive approach that values scientific evidence, SAHM supports the expansion of research on firearms and youth safety through federal agencies and encourages firearm risk reduction education for all health care providers.



Language: en