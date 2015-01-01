Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effect of obesity according to gender on balance, posture, the risk of falling and the fear of falling.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Department of Sports Medicine, Suleyman Demirel University, Isparta, Turkey, from December 2016 to June 2017, and comprised individuals aged 40-60 years who were divided into obese and non-obese groups based on their body mass index values. Demographic data was recorded before collecting target data using Tinetti Falls Efficacy Scale, Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale, History of Falls Scale, Single Leg Stance Test, Functional Reach Test and the New York Posture Rating Test. SPSS 20 was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Of the 251 subjects, 129(51.4%) were females and 122(48.6%) were males. The obese group had 125(49.8%) subjects. There was a significant difference between the history of stumbling in obese males and the history of stumbling and falls in obese females (p<0.05). A high restriction in activity was determined in obese females because of fear of falling (p<0.05). There was impaired posture in all 125(100%) obese individuals and they had all experienced loss of balance. Despite loss of balance and impaired posture in obese males, they did not experience fear of falling and no difference was determined in confidence (p>0.05). Fear of falling was high in obese females and confidence in daily activities was low (p<0.05). Significant negative relationship was found among body mass index, loss of balance and poor posture (p<0.05). No significant relationship was determined in males between obesity and Tinetti Falls Efficacy Scale and Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale scores (p>0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Obesity causes loss of balance and posture. However, despite functional losses in obese males, as there was no fear of falling and a deceptive sense of confidence, this prevented prediction of the risk of falling.

Language: en