Citation
Andraka-Christou B, Nguyen T, Bradford DW, Simon K. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2020; 110: 49-58.
Affiliation
Paul H. O'Neill School of Public & Environmental Affairs, Indiana University-Bloomington, United States of America.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31952628
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Opioid use disorder (OUD) has become an increasingly consequential public health concern, especially in the United States where 47,600 opioid overdose deaths occurred in 2017 (Scholl, Seth, Kariisa, Wilson, & Baldwin, 2019). Medications for OUD (MOUD) are effective for decreasing opioid-related morbidity and mortality, including within the criminal justice system (Hedrich et al., 2012; Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Save Lives, 2019; Moore et al., 2019).While a stronger evidence base exists for agonist MOUD than for antagonist MOUD, a national study of drug courts found that half prohibited agonist MOUD (Matusow et al., 2013).Furthermore, recent media reports suggest that the pharmaceutical manufacturer of an antagonist MOUD has marketed its product towards drug court judges (Goodnough & Zernike, 2017; Harper, 2017). However, no study to date has systematically examined the relationship between MOUD marketing practices and drug courts. This ecological study examines the association at the county level between MOUD manufacturer payments to prescribers and drug court locations.
