Rhodes LL, Smith KF, Murray JS, Nishimura T, Finch SC. Toxins (Basel) 2020; 12(1): e50.

AgResearch Limited, Ruakura Research Centre, Private Bag 3123, Hamilton 3240, New Zealand.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/toxins12010050

31952334

Gambierdiscus and Fukuyoa species have been identified in Aotearoa/New Zealand’s coastal waters and G. polynesiensis, a known producer of ciguatoxins, has been isolated from Rangitāhua/Kermadec Islands (a New Zealand territory). The warming of the Tasman Sea and the waters around New Zealand’s northern subtropical coastline heighten the risk of Gambierdiscus proliferating in New Zealand. If this occurs, the risk of ciguatera fish poisoning due to consumption of locally caught fish will increase. Research, including the development and testing of sampling methods, molecular assays, and chemical and toxicity tests, will continue. Reliable monitoring strategies are important to manage and mitigate the risk posed by this emerging threat. The research approaches that have been made, many of which will continue, are summarised in this review.


Aotearoa; Fukuyoa; Gambierdiscus; Kermadec Islands; New Zealand; Rangitāhua; ciguatera fish poisoning; ciguatoxins; maitotoxins

