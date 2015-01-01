Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To review and discuss recent advances in evidence-based interventions (EBIs) for youth suicide risk. RECENT FINDINGS: There is a growing body of research on the effectiveness of interventions targeting suicidal ideation and behavior among adolescents. Dialectical Behavioral Therapy-Adolescent has shown effectiveness across two independent randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Several other interventions have shown effectiveness in only one trial and are in need of replication. New interventions are also being developed that incorporate developments in technology and adaptive intervention designs. It is recommended that future research focus on strategies for engaging underserved youth with interventions, consider the broader needs of youth living in poverty, and further tailor interventions to subgroups with distinct risk profiles. Limited EBIs exist for preadolescents, despite evidence for an increasing rate of suicidal behavior for these youth. Several interventions for youth suicide risk are highly promising, but further investigation is necessary. EBIs that are effective for preadolescents are needed, and greater efforts to tailor interventions for distinct subgroups of youth at risk are recommended.

Language: en