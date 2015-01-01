Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore neuropathologic mechanisms in functional brain regions in patients with delayed encephalopathy after carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP) from the perspective of the brain network nodes by resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI).



METHODS: The fMRI and cognitive assessments were performed in 25 patients with DEACMP and 25 age-, sex- and education-matched healthy controls (HCs). Data analysis was performed via the degree centrality (DC) method. Then, the associations between the cognitive assessments and DC in the identified abnormal brain regions were assessed by using a correlation analysis.



RESULTS: Compared with the HCs, the DEACMP patients displayed significantly decreased DC values in the right superior frontal gyrus, right precentral gyrus, right angular gyrus, right marginal gyrus, right hippocampus, and left thalamus but increased DC values in the right inferior frontal gyrus, right cingulate gyrus, left superior temporal gyrus, left medial temporal gyrus, right lingual gyrus, and right posterior cerebellar lobe, pons, and midbrain (GRF correction, voxel P value < 0.001, cluster P value < 0.01). The correlation analysis in the DEACMP group revealed that there was a negative correlation between the DC values in the right hippocampus and MMSE scores, whereas a positive correlation was observed in the right cingulate gyrus.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with DEACMP exhibited abnormal degree centrality in the brain network. This finding may provide a new approach for examining the neuropathologic mechanisms underlying DEACMP.

Language: en