|
Citation
|
Wu K, Liu M, He L, Tan Y. Neuroradiology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Radiology, The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Nanchang, 330006, Jiangxi, China. tanyongming1209@163.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31955235
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To explore neuropathologic mechanisms in functional brain regions in patients with delayed encephalopathy after carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP) from the perspective of the brain network nodes by resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain; Degree centrality; Delayed encephalopathy after carbon monoxide poisoning; Functional magnetic resonance imaging; Resting-state