Citation
Al Saiegh F, Philipp L, Mouchtouris N, Chalouhi N, Khanna O, Shah SO, Jallo J. World Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Neurosurgery, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Electronic address: jack.jallo@jefferson.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31954892
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality with mortality rates reaching 35%. Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is used to prevent secondary brain injury and death. However, while the association of elevated ICP and worsened outcomes is accepted, routine ICP monitoring has been questioned after the publication of several studies including the BEST:TRIP trial. We examined whether severe TBI patients in the trauma system of Pennsylvania fared better with or without ICP monitoring.
Language: en
Keywords
ICP monitor; TBI; brain injury; intracranial pressure; outcome