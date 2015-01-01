SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fliss MD, Baumgartner F, Delamater P, Marshall S, Poole C, Robinson W. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e3.

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40621-019-0227-6

unavailable

Law enforcement traffic stops are one of the most common entryways to the US justice system. Conventional frameworks suggest traffic stops promote public safety by reducing dangerous driving practices and non-vehicular crime. Law enforcement agencies have wide latitude in enforcement, including prioritization of stop types: (1) safety (e.g. moving violation) stops, (2) investigatory stops, or (3) economic (regulatory and equipment) stops. In order to prevent traffic crash fatalities and reduce racial disparities, the police department of Fayetteville, North Carolina significantly re-prioritized safety stops.


Language: en
