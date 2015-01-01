Abstract

There are times when neglect or verbal abuse can be nearly as traumatic as physical assault. The social problem of violence relies on the fields of psychology and criminal justice to gain a deeper understanding of aggressive behaviour. These issues are especially troubling in children, who may not have the power to defend themselves, along with other members of special populations. Experiences of trauma during human development can also come with new challenges, such as altered family values through learned behaviors. Aggression is can be learned from family members or close relatives through modeling acts of anger. The reasons underlying child abuse is explored to raise awareness on this serious issue in society. The cycle of violence is also discussed in detail. And the adverse effects of abuse and neglect are emphasized. These concepts include negative health risks, such insomnia, drug use, and nicotine dependence. Other detrimental effects include a poor sense of self-image and low self-esteem, which can increase feelings of self-loathing and disgust. The opinions of specialists in human development and behavioural medicine are voiced to understand violent behavior in individuals prone to criminal behaviours. Experts from a book known as the Societal Burden of Child Abuse explain the aspects of traumatization.

Language: en