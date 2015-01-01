Abstract

In order to reduce the injury of occupants in collision accidents and improve the safety performance of seats, according to GB 11551 regulation performance, optimize the design of seat structure. This paper analyzes the force path of seat for sled test of seat subsystem in frontal collision, determines the parameters and structures that affect the forward displacement and submergence of the H point of dummy. Through orthogonal test, the importance of each factor to the performance is systematically analyzed. At the same time, a design method is proposed to comprehensively consider the seat anti submergence performance and ride comfort. The balanced design scheme of the seat safety and comfortableness is given..

Language: zh