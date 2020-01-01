|
Citation
Ligier F, Giguère CÉ, Notredame CÉ, Lesage A, Renaud J, Seguin M. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2020; 14: e1.
Centre intégré de santé et service social de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), Outaouais, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31956339
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the third leading cause of death worldwide among youth aged 10- to 19, and mental disorders are often associated in the etiology of suicidal behavior. Mental disorders are often under-diagnosed and under-treated in young people, a situation likely to increase the severity of the disorder and suicide risk. Presence of school difficulties may, in some cases, be a consequence of mental disorder, and theses difficulties are observable. Therefore, early detection and early intervention of school difficulties may alleviate the development of mental disorders and suicide vulnerability. The aim of this study is to understand the link between school difficulties and suicide risk.
Keywords
Child and adolescent; Mental disorders; School difficulties; Suicide