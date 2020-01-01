|
DeMuth M, Taggi-Pinto A, Miller EG, Alderfer MA. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Center Director (Delaware Valley) and Principal Research Scientist, Center for Healthcare Delivery Science, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE, 19803.
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
31957037
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bereaved children often struggle in the school environment and school personnel often feel inadequately prepared to support them. This pilot study explored the experiences and opinions of school staff regarding approaches to addressing the needs of bereaved students in the classroom.
Language: en
Keywords
bereavement; children and death; grief