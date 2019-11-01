SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lucas G, Kemeny A, Paillot D, Colombet F. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 68: 15-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2019.11.011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Simulator sickness is a well-known side effect of driving simulation which may reduce the passenger well-being and performance due to its various symptoms, from pallor to vomiting. Numerous reducing countermeasures have been previously tested; however, they often have undesirable side effects. The present study investigated the possible effect of seat vibrations on simulator sickness. Three configurations were tested: no vibrations, realistic ones and some that might affect the proprioception. Twenty-nine participants were exposed to the three configurations on a four-minute long automated driving in a simulator equipped with a vibration platform. Simulator sickness was estimated thanks to the Simulator Sickness Questionnaire (SSQ) and to a postural instability measure.

RESULTS showed that vibrations help to reduce the sickness. Our findings demonstrate that some specific vibration configurations may have a positive impact on the sickness, thus confirming the usefulness of devices reproducing the road vibrations in addition to creating more immersion for the driver.


Language: en

Keywords

Driving simulation; Motion sickness; Simulator sickness; Vibrations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print