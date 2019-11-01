|
Lucas G, Kemeny A, Paillot D, Colombet F. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 68: 15-22.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Simulator sickness is a well-known side effect of driving simulation which may reduce the passenger well-being and performance due to its various symptoms, from pallor to vomiting. Numerous reducing countermeasures have been previously tested; however, they often have undesirable side effects. The present study investigated the possible effect of seat vibrations on simulator sickness. Three configurations were tested: no vibrations, realistic ones and some that might affect the proprioception. Twenty-nine participants were exposed to the three configurations on a four-minute long automated driving in a simulator equipped with a vibration platform. Simulator sickness was estimated thanks to the Simulator Sickness Questionnaire (SSQ) and to a postural instability measure.
Driving simulation; Motion sickness; Simulator sickness; Vibrations