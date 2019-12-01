Abstract

As vulnerable road users, cyclists are suffering from a disproportionate burden of crash injuries and fatalities. Road anger has been demonstrated as an important precursor of unsafe behaviors and crash-related outcomes for drivers. However, little attention has been paid to road anger experienced by cyclists and less is known about how cyclists' road anger would impact their road safety, especially in middle-income countries. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Cycling Anger Scale (CAS) in a Chinese sample, and to explore the road anger experienced by Chinese cyclists as well as international differences regarding cycling anger. A further aim was to investigate the relationship between cycling anger and cyclists' demographics, gender roles, cycling-related experience, risky riding as well as aggressive riding. The survey was operated with an online questionnaire. A total of 442 cyclists were included in the final sample. Confirmatory Factor Analysis supported the original four-factor solution of the 14-item CAS. The overall cycling anger and anger levels in different situations reported by Chinese cyclists significantly differed from those of German and Australian cyclists. Cyclists with a stronger masculine identity reported a higher level of cycling anger, and those who cycled for over 20 km per week were less likely to be provoked by interactions with cars, cyclists and pedestrians. Cyclists who had been involved in crashes over the past three months reported a higher level of anger towards car interaction. Besides, both risky riding and aggressive riding were significantly correlated with cycling anger, and the two types of behaviors were predicted by different aspects of cycling anger. This study again demonstrates that the CAS is a reliable and valuable tool to measure cyclists' road anger, and the results can aid in designing evidence-based interventions for cycling anger in China.

