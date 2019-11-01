Abstract

Impulsivity plays an important role in aberrant driving behavior and crash involvement. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the reliability and validity of the Impulsive Driver Behavior Scale (IDBS, Bıçaksız & Özkan, 2016a) with a Chinese sample. Two hundred and ninety-nine drivers completed the Chinese version of the Impulsive Driver Behavior Scale, the Driver Behavior Questionnaire, the Big Five Inventory and some social-demographic and traffic violation items. A confirmatory factor analysis indicated that a four-factor solution with 20 items yielded a better fit to the data than other solutions. The reduced IDBS showed good reliability and a stable structure. Drivers' functional impulsivity was positively correlated with positive driver behavior and some ordinary violations. Meanwhile, the other three dimensions of dysfunctional impulsivity showed negative correlations with positive driver behavior and positive associations with aberrant driving behavior and penalty points and fines. Impulsive driver behavior is also associated with agreeableness and conscientiousness. These results provide evidence supporting the IDBS as a reliable and valuable instrument for measuring driving impulsivity in the Chinese traffic environment.

