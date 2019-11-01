|
Schneider S, Bengler K. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 68: 231-256.
Thanks to technological advancements, virtual reality has become increasingly flexible and affordable, resulting in a growing number of user studies conducted in virtual environments. Pedestrian simulators, visualizing traffic scenarios from a pedestrians' perspective, have thereby emerged as a powerful tool in traffic safety research. However, while both the interest in this technology and the concern for vulnerable road users is high, a systematic overview of research employing pedestrian simulators has not been provided so far. The present literature survey is based on 87 studies published during the past decade, investigating pedestrian behaviour by means of virtual traffic scenarios.
Pedestrian; Review; Virtual reality