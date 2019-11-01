|
Citation
|
de Waard D, Prey A, Mohr AK, Westerhuis F. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 68: 285-292.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Thirty-seven young adult participants completed a bicycle ride through the city of Groningen. Behaviour of Dutch and non-Dutch cyclists was compared in three conditions: on a control track (i.e. a one-way bicycle path), on a complex intersection, and on a roundabout. Basic bicycle control of the two groups did not differ, neither did reported invested mental effort. However, non-Dutch participants made more serious errors in the experiment and reported to have had more crashes previous to the experiment. It is concluded that the performance of non-Dutch cyclists who continue cycling upon arrival in a new country, does not differ on the control level, but at the higher manoeuvre level more performance errors were observed in the non-Dutch group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Crashes; Cycling; Lane control; New residents; Student; Traffic safety