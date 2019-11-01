|
Citation
|
Ramos MS, Bergstad CJ, Nässén J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 68: 306-315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper presents a classification of motives considered as relevant when selecting a mode of transport, and it examines the relative importance of driving habits, car attitudes, descriptive norms and motives for transport mode choices for commuting, shopping, leisure and child-related trips. A survey was sent by post to 3000 Swedish residents in metropolitan, semi-rural and rural areas (with a response rate of 34.6%). Through an ordinal factor analysis, three classes of motives were extracted: Perceived outcomes, Symbolic and Instrumental motives. Hierarchical proportional odds logistic regression and hierarchical linear regression models assess the relative importance of socio-demographic variables, motives, descriptive norms, car attitudes and driving habits for each kind of trip. These models indicate that the impact of socio-demographic and psychological variables varies across trip purposes. Commuting and child- related trips were primarily predicted by socio-demographic variables. Leisure and shopping trips were mostly predicted by driving habit. Driving habit was a common and strong predictor among all trip purposes. These results are evidence of the power of script-based trips to generate habitual travel behaviours across different trip purposes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car attitudes; Driving habits; Motives; Norms; Transport mode choice; Trip purposes