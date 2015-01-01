Abstract

Though previous studies have shown the potential of variable speed limits (VSL) and VSL paired with ramp metering (VSLRM) control to improve safety and mobility measures at freeway bottlenecks, little guidance has been developed to assist decision makers in the planning phase of a congestion mitigation project. The objective of this study was to develop and demonstrate control decision guidance to facilitate accurate, robust, and efficient planning level guidance for these control strategies. This study simulated over 1,000 traffic environments under VSL, VSLRM, and no control. The outputs were used to evaluate the mobility and safety changes of VSL and VSLRM relative to the no control scenarios. These metrics were used to develop a multinomial logistic regression model for control decision guidance. The model was then demonstrated on real-world candidate sites. The results suggest that the model has the potential to assist in the planning of VSL and VSLRM control.

Language: en