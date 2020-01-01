|
Ichikawa M, Inada H, Nakahara S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 136: e105440.
Graduate School of Health Innovation, Kanagawa University of Human Services, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan.
BACKGROUND: To deal with the increasing number of motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) among older drivers, a cognitive test has been introduced to a license renewal procedure for drivers aged ≥75 years since June 2009. This might have prompted the reduction or cessation of driving by older drivers. We therefore examined whether older drivers' chance of experiencing MVCs as unprotected road users has increased after the test was introduced.
Language: en
Interrupted time series; Japan; Older adults; Traffic policy; Vulnerable road users