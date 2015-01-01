Abstract

How to utilize the shadows of buildings and greening to jointly improve the thermal cycle of the commercial pedestrian streets in hot and humid areas in southern China is a problem that needs to be discussed. This paper put forward related concepts of the invalid shadow area, valid shadow area, and thermal regulation within valid shaded areas, and designed a model for green planting of commercial pedestrian streets. By learning from relevant standards like ISO7243 and GB/T17244-1998, the paper used methods to measure the WBGT index, and selected two streets of different orientations in Qilou district in Haikou to measure changes in the WBGT index with and without solar radiation. The measurement results provided data for us to determine the time and scope of appearance of the valid shadow area, and thus define the planting area of commercial pedestrian streets Last, this paper conducted simulation analysis on the planting area using Envi-met4. The results indicated that the WBGT index of streets with plants was lower than that of streets without plants (by 1.49℃), and thus plants could provide relief in overheated commercial pedestrian streets.

Language: en