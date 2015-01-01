SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pan JI. Hu Li Za Zhi 2020; 67(1): 25-32.

Vernacular Title

居家社區照護早期警示系統之發展.

Affiliation

PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Informatics, Tzu-Chi University, Taiwan, ROC. jipan@gms.tcu.edu.tw.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Nurses' Association of the Republic of China)

DOI

10.6224/JN.202002_67(1).05

PMID

31960394

Abstract

With Taiwan now an "aged society", home safety for older individuals has become a very important issue. The purpose of establishing early warning systems in homes and/or communities is to generate and disseminate meaningful warning information to medical institutions or rescue units in a timely manner so that they may take timely and appropriate action. The main purpose of this paper is to introduce the current application of information and communication technology (ICT, especially the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence) in early warning systems for home and community care. Two approaches to developing these systems are introduced: instant detection and prevention monitoring. Instant detection facilitates fall detection and personnel tracking, while the focus of prevention monitoring is on preventing falls and physiological status monitoring. The challenges faced by in incorporating ICT into these early monitoring systems are discussed as well.


Language: zh

Vernacular Abstract


隨著高齡社會的來臨，長者的居家安全成為非常重要的議題。居家／社區的早期警示系統之目的在及時產生、傳播有意義的警告資訊，提供醫療院所或救助單位能迅速提供適當的照護行動。本文主要的目的在介紹目前資通訊科技在居家和社區早期警示系統上之應用，特別是物聯網及人工智慧。本文中將分成即時偵測及預防監控兩個層次來探討，即時偵測包含跌倒偵測和人員追蹤兩方面，而預防監控特別著重在預防跌倒和生理狀態監控兩方面。同時本文也探討現今發展資通訊科技在居家社區的早期監視系統所面臨的挑戰，期望透過本文的介紹說明能對早期監視系統的發展提供幫助。.


Language: zh

Keywords

Internet of Things (IoT); artificial intelligence (AI); early warning system; elderly safety; home/community care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print