Abstract

The article presents a research on new solution for industrial helmets improving mechanical, and physical properties (temperature resistance and reflection of infrared radiation). The application of known technology in a new PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) area has been described in order to increase their level of safety and comfort of use. In this work we have studied the effect of selected magnetron sputtering coating method onto polymer substrates, such as ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene copolymer), PC (polycarbonate), PE (polyethylene), HDPE (high density polyethylene), PA (polyamide), glass and silicon. The coatings made of Cu, Al, TiN, TiAl were used. This work aims at identifying the best substrates of coatings deposition improving quality of protective helmets. On the basis of the obtained results, it can be stated that the TiN coating provides the best protection from infrared radiation and scratch resistance.

