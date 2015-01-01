SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tarzi C, Tarzi G, Walker M, Saarela O, Cusimano MD. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2020; 323(3): 275-276.

Affiliation

Division of Neurosurgery, St Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jama.2019.19919

PMID

31961409

Abstract

The International Conference on Concussion in Sport protocols, which state that all athletes with suspected concussion must receive medical assessment, have been supported by elite soccer organizations.1 However, a majority of male soccer players do not receive medical assessment after head collision events (HCEs).2-4 To our knowledge no research has analyzed HCEs in elite women’s soccer. The purpose of this study was to determine the incidence rate and subsequent medical assessment of HCEs in the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup and to compare these with rates from 3 elite men’s tournaments.


Language: en
