Citation
Kim K, Lehning AJ, Sacco P. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work, Richmond (Kim); University of Maryland School of Social Work, Baltimore (Lehning, Sacco).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
31960776
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Older African Americans may underutilize mental health services, although they experience mental health problems at rates comparable with those of whites. Untreated mental disorders contribute to increased risk of morbidity and mortality and decreased quality of life, and therefore, understanding the factors that influence racial disparities in service use is critical. This study examined whether county characteristics were associated with mental health service use by older African Americans after the analyses adjusted for individual characteristics.
Language: en
Keywords
African American older adults; African Americans, Utilization patterns &, county racial composition; Health disparities; Mental health services; county racial composition; review