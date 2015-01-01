|
Rissanen R, Ifver J, Hasselberg M, Berg HY. Qual. Life Res. 2020
Swedish Transport Agency, 781 23, Borlänge, Sweden.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
31960212
PURPOSE: The impact of road traffic crashes on health is well developed, in terms of deaths and direct consequences, but it is less so in terms of long-term life consequences. Few studies have compared the general impact on Health Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) following road traffic injury (RTI) by using a variety of different injured body parts and severity levels of the injury and compared them with a sample of non-injured referent individuals. Consequently, the aim of the current study is to assess how injury severity is associated with HRQoL, and if it differs between men, women, over age and injured body parts.
AIS; Gender; Health Related Quality of Life; Injury severity; Road traffic injury