Abstract

This qualitative study explored the views of children about how their township communities should change to safeguard children from child sexual abuse (CSA). In 2014, 18 North-West University student social workers, placed at four organisations for practical work in Gauteng, South Africa, were trained to purposefully recruit participants and employ a draw-and-write visual research method. Ninety participants between 13 and 18 years from South African townships whose families were receiving social work services participated. Seventy-eight participants' (males = 44.9%; females = 55.1%) drawings and narratives were analysed by means of the analytical framework method. They identified the following role players and their duties in creating safer township communities, namely: (1) community members - safeguard the environment and are committed to a changed value system where children are respected and social problems are alleviated; (2) police and security personnel - trustworthy, visible and quick to intervene; (3) families - committed and equipped to protect their children; (4) professionals - approachable and accessible to intervene; and (5) children - empowered to protect themselves and other children. Children in this study experience their environment as unsafe and expressed the need for constant protection. Social ills must be addressed in township communities and mentioned role players must honour their tasks in combatting CSA. 'This qualitative study explored the views of children about how their township communities should change to safeguard children from child sexual abuse' Key Practitioner Messages Children living in South African townships experience their environment as an unsafe space where they need constant protection against criminals. Effective safety measures in which the police, social workers, family and community members play a crucial role should be implemented. Social problems such as poverty, unemployment and substance abuse need to be addressed. Children can take proactive measures to protect themselves against CSA in partnership with key role players.

