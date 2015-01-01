SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Del Moral-Barbudo B, Blancas R, Ballesteros-Ortega D, Quintana-Díaz M, Martínez-González Ó. Hum. Exp. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Critical Care Department, Del Tajo University Hospital, Aranjuez, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0960327120901572

PMID

31965860

Abstract

Severe carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning causes fulminant deaths in common environment as well as neurological sequelae to survivors. Prevention of delayed neurological syndrome (DNS) after exposure to CO, the most important sequela, is based up to date on hyperbaric oxygen administration. Nevertheless, its use remains controversial due to the lack of evidence regarding its efficacy. The aim of this review is to report therapies under investigation for preventing or improving DNS, some of them with promising results in humans.


Language: en

Keywords

Carbon monoxide poisoning; delayed neurologic sequelae; delayed neurologic syndrome; hyperbaric oxygen therapy

