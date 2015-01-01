Abstract

Severe carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning causes fulminant deaths in common environment as well as neurological sequelae to survivors. Prevention of delayed neurological syndrome (DNS) after exposure to CO, the most important sequela, is based up to date on hyperbaric oxygen administration. Nevertheless, its use remains controversial due to the lack of evidence regarding its efficacy. The aim of this review is to report therapies under investigation for preventing or improving DNS, some of them with promising results in humans.

Language: en