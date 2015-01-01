|
Citation
|
Zozaya N, Vallejo L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e643.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Quantitative Methods in Economics and Management, Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Calle Saulo Torón, 4 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 35017 Las Palmas, Spain.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31963837
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have analyzed the impact of economic crises on adult's health and lifestyles, but evidence among children and adolescents is limited. The objective of this study was to analyze the impact of the economic crisis on self-perceived health and some risk behaviors in the Spanish adolescent population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
HBSC; adolescents; children; economic crisis; health; lifestyles; multilevel analysis; recession; risk behaviors; teenagers