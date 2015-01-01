SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cejudo J, Losada L, Feltrero R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): ePub.

Affiliation

Higher Teacher Training Institute "Salomé Ureña", Calle Caonabo, Esquina Leonardo D'Vinci, Santo Domingo 10114, Dominican Republic.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17020609

PMID

31963598

Abstract

The aim of this study is to experimentally assess the effects of an intervention program through a video game called "Aislados" for the improvement of subjective well-being, mental health and trait emotional intelligence of a sample of adolescents (n = 187). We used well-established measures with appropriate psychometric properties. The study used a quasi-experimental design of pre-test/post-test repeated measurements with a control group. First, a multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and then descriptive analyses and variance analyses (ANOVAs) were carried out by the adolescents randomly assigned to the experimental and control conditions. Then, a multivariate analysis of covariance (MANCOVA) was performed on the study's variables as a whole. Descriptive and covariance analyses of the post-test scores were carried out (ANCOVAs post-test, co-varying pre-test scores), in order to demonstrate the impact of the program. The effect size was reckoned (Cohen's d). The results confirm statistically-significant differences in: Health-Related Quality of life, positive affect and mental health. The study provides an effective intervention tool which has been experimentally validated. The overall results allow for emphasizing the importance of the implementation of programs aimed at encouraging social and emotional learning throughout adolescence as protective resources in fostering emotional and behavioral adjustment in adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; gamification; secondary education; social and emotional learning; video game; well-being

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print