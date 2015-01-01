Abstract

Background: Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning is a frequent cause of intoxication. However, CO poisoning incidence is globally underreported, as well as its features, especially in Italy. The aim of this study was to investigate such characteristics of CO intoxication and foster the creation of the Italian Registry of Carbon Monoxide Poisonings. Methods: A data collection tool was developed and organized in five sections: Patient's characteristics; CO intoxication modality; emergency medical service and emergency department; hyperbaric facility; outcomes. The tool was validated through a retrospective analysis, including CO intoxicated patients treated in 14 Italian hyperbaric facilities between 2015 and 2016. Results: A total of 1383 patients were included. The high completion ratio (85%) of the collection tool suggests its feasibility in practical terms. CO intoxications were mostly accidental (93.64%) and caused by solid fuel (48.59%). There was not a uniform application of hyperbaric oxygen treatment protocols, but most of the patients were adequately treated at least at 2.5 ATA for more than 60 min (44.97%). Conclusion: This analysis provided new information that was previously unavailable in this country. Furthermore, this tool proved to be a valid base for future registry aiming to consolidate the body of knowledge about CO intoxications in Italy.

Language: en