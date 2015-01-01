|
Citation
|
Zhang Y, Lu H, Qu W. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e572.
|
Affiliation
|
Road Transport Books Center, China Communications Press Co., Ltd., Beijing 100011, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31963135
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this paper is to investigate the existence of stratification heterogeneity in traffic accidents in Shenzhen, what factors influence the casualties, and the interaction of those factors. Geographical detection methods are used for the analysis of traffic accidents in Shenzhen.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
factors; geographical detectors; nonlinear interaction; spatial analysis; spatial statistics; stratified heterogeneity; traffic accident