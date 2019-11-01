Abstract

PURPOSE: The prevalence of past-year prescription opioid use (POU), nonmedical POU (NMPOU), and POU disorder (POUD) and their correlates were examined in a national sample of American adolescents (N = 41,579).



METHODS: This study used data from the public-use files of the 2015, 2016, and 2017 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, which captured substance use and mental health problems among noninstitutionalized individuals. Prevalence and specific types of prescription opioids and other substances used and misused in the past year were examined among adolescents. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine correlates (demographics, other substances used, past-year major depressive episode, school enrollment, two-parent household, number of lifetime medical conditions, and survey year) of POU, NMPOU, and POUD.



RESULTS: Multiple substance use was common within the past year. The most frequently used prescription opioids were hydrocodone, codeine, oxycodone, and other opioids among adolescents. Cannabis use disorder and alcohol use disorder were comparatively prevalent among opioid misusers. Several correlates (demographics, other substances used, lifetime medical conditions, major depressive episode, and survey year) of POU, NMPOU, and POUD were found.



CONCLUSIONS: In this national sample, multiple substance use was common among adolescents with past-year POU and NMPOU. Clinical screening for opioid use problems, assessment, and treatment expansion for POUD can focus on persons with substance use, mental health, and/or behavioral problems. Longitudinal studies are needed to better elucidate temporal associations between POU and NMPOU/POUD among adolescents, and more prevention and treatment research on rural residents and minority groups is needed.



Language: en