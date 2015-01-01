Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the number of seemingly healthy subjects who suffer a minor stroke increases, there are no data on how frequently they sustain another stroke while driving.



METHODS: A single-center, retrospective study was conducted to clarify the clinical characteristics of driving-related stroke occurring as a recurrent stroke by analyzing data prospectively acquired between January 2009 and June 2019 on 3452 acute stroke patients.



RESULTS: One hundred-thirty five patients (85 ischemic stroke [IS] and 50 hemorrhagic stroke [HS]) had suffered a driving-related stroke. Of them, 22 (16%) had suffered a prior stroke (recurrent stroke group), while 113 had never suffered a stroke before (first-time stroke group). While the use of anti-thrombotics was significantly more common in the RS group, other variables including the frequency of road traffic accidents, did not differ significantly. The first stroke-recurrent stroke interval ranged from 0.2 to 18 years. The stroke type at the time of recurrence was IS in the majority of patients with prior IS. When compared to 432 patients with recurrent IS unrelated to driving, patients with recurrent IS related to driving (n = 16) had significantly higher frequency of lacunar strokes (56% vs 27%, P = .02) and lower frequency of cardioembolic strokes (6% vs 29%, P = .04).



CONCLUSION: The current finding that 16% of patients who presented with driving-related stroke had previously suffered a stroke indicates that drivers with a prior stroke may be at increased risk for recurrent stroke while driving, and prolonged follow-up be necessary for minor stroke patients who resume driving.



