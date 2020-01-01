Abstract

This study explored whether social support moderated the relationship between various symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and antisocial behavior. Participants were 597 adolescents from two middle schools in Lushan county, China, an area severely affected by the Ya'an earthquake. All four symptom clusters of PTSD significantly and positively correlated with antisocial behavior. Of the PTSD symptoms, only social support played a significant moderating role in the effects of intrusion and avoidance symptoms on antisocial behavior. Intrusion and avoidance symptoms were associated with more antisocial behavior for individuals with lower social support.



