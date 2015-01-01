|
Citation
|
Elkbuli A, Smith Z, Shaikh S, Hai S, McKenney M, Boneva D. World J. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31965278
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major contributor to death and complications. Previous studies have identified gender disparities among trauma patients. This study aims to examine the association between gender and outcomes in TBI patients. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Review of our trauma registry: Patients were classified into groups according to their gender. Demographics extracted from the registry included age, injury severity score (ISS), Glasgow Coma Score (GCS), head abbreviated injury score (AIS), and the presence of an epidural hematoma (EDH). The primary outcome was mortality; secondary outcomes included ICU length of stay (ICU-LOS), craniotomy rate, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and readmission rates. Significance was defined as p < 0.05.
