Citation
Jung E, Jin B. Child Youth Care Forum 2019; 48(6): 829-848.
While the effects of early sleep problems on children's development may persist for some time, there is limited understanding in the field regarding whether these effects persist into adolescence. Research is needed to address this issue, as it is an important area to investigate to assess its influence on children's success in school and in life.
Language: en