Zarra-Nezhad M, Moazami-Goodarzi A, Aunola K, Nurmi JE, Kiuru N, Lerkkanen MK. Child Youth Care Forum 2019; 48(6): 865-887.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10566-019-09510-y

unavailable

Children who are not accepted in their peer group are at risk of developing internalizing problem behaviors. It is possible, however, that supportive parenting can provide a buffer against the detrimental effects of low peer acceptance.


Language: en
