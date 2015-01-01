SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bao J, Gudmunson CG, Greder K, Smith SR. Child Youth Care Forum 2019; 48(6): 935-953.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10566-019-09512-w

The association between maternal depression and child negative behavior outcomes has been well established in the literature. However, understanding how maternal depression is associated with child behaviors will have important implications for research and intervention strategies.


Language: en
