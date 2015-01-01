CONTACT US: Contact info
Iotti NO, Thornberg R, Longobardi C, Jungert T. Child Youth Care Forum 2020; 49(1): 59-75.
School bullying is a widespread phenomenon across the world, which involves bystanders who take on various roles. Motivation to defend victims is important to investigate because it helps us devise better, evidence-based, anti-bullying interventions.
Language: en