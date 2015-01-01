|
Chen X, Tian L, Huebner ES. Child Youth Care Forum 2020; 49(1): 77-95.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The development of prosocial behavior is a significant aspect of children's social well-being. From the perspective of positive psychology, subjective well-being (SWB) in school is likely a particularly relevant construct in elementary school-aged children's prosocial development. Research on the relation between SWB in school and prosocial behavior among elementary school-aged children is limited and the relation remains to be clarified using more stringent, longer-term longitudinal methodology and analyses.
