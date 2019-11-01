Abstract

Previous research has shown that electric vehicle (EV) users could behave differently compared to internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) drivers due to their consciousness or practices of eco-driving, but very limited research has fully investigated this assumption. This research explores this topic through investigating EV drivers' eco-driving behaviors and motivations. We first conducted a questionnaire survey on EV drivers' driving behavior and some hypothetical decisions of their driving. It indicates various characteristics between EV and ICEV commuters, including self-reported daily driving habits, preferences of route choices, tradeoff between travel time and energy saving, and adoption of in-vehicle display (IVD) technologies. Then, through statistical analysis with Fisher's exact test and Mann-Whitney U test, this research reveals that, compared to ICEV drivers, EV drivers possess significantly calmer driving maneuvers and more fuel-efficient driving habits such as trip chaining. The survey data also show that EV drivers are much more willing to save energy in compensation of travel time. Furthermore, the survey data indicate that EV drivers are more willing to adopt eco-friendly IVD technologies. All these findings are expected to improve the understanding of some unique behavior found in EV drivers.

