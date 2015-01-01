SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Navin J, Weiler S, Anderson A. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 78: e102204.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trd.2019.102204

Since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last revisited its wildlife strike disclosure policy in 2009, the American domestic airline industry has undergone a significant increase in concentration. We analyze how the aforementioned shift in market structure has impacted the voluntary repair cost disclosure of US airlines following a damaging wildlife strike event. We also investigate the related relationship between profitability and disclosure using an instrumental variables strategy. Lastly, we examine the interaction between competition and profits. Our results show the probability of large American airlines disclosing direct repair costs after a wildlife strike event are linked to market competition and profitability. These findings could directly inform policies managing the economic burden of wildlife strikes, most importantly, the current voluntary disclosure policy.


Language: en
