Abstract

To assess the fuel efficiency of motor vehicles in a given country, an estimate of kilometers traveled is required. Examination of kilometers per liter among countries contributing data to OECD revealed implausible results for several. Also kilometers per vehicle were anomalous. The kilometers per vehicle based on a stratified random sample of U.S. travel varied substantially from the numbers reported by OECD during 2000-2014. OECD motor vehicle travel data are unusable.

Language: en